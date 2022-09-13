'More needs to be done' | Families of victims react to former Travis County deputy's guilty plea

Stephen Broderick pleaded guilty to capital murder for killing his ex-wife, adopted daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in northwest Austin last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Stephen Broderick accepted a plea deal for capital murder of multiple persons. In doing so, he was able to escape the death penalty. But part of the deal is that he has no ability to appeal the case.

The families of the three victims – Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons – came from all over the state to see this plea deal. Amanda Broderick's aunt said she wants to keep their memory alive.

"I just don’t want Amanda to be forgotten, because she was a ray of sunshine, she really was. Even if I didn’t see her for a long time, she was like, 'Hey Tia,' and then hugging and loving – and then Alyssa too. Alyssa was also very lovable. If she didn’t see you she would just come up and hug you," said aunt of Amanda Broderick, Pauline Saenz.

The court dismissed a charge of sexual assault of a minor, and for this reason, some family members say justice was not served.

“Say that it’s a sexual assault, acknowledge it. They wouldn’t acknowledge it,” said brother of Amanda Broderick, Rey Ramirez.

The aunt of Willie Simmons, Angelia Reed, worries there will be a chilling effect.

“I think more needs to be done, because that’ll scare people with sexual assault from speaking up and speaking their truth,” said Reed.

Some members of the Simmons family said they don’t agree with the death penalty being off the table. But no matter what punishment, the families know their loved ones won't be brought back.

“They were magical people. I tell everybody, 'Why does the Lord take the angels?,'” said Saenz.

