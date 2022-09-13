x
Crime

Double homicide marks Marble Falls' first murder in nearly 5 years, police say

A 52-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were found dead at a Marble Falls residence on Sept. 13.

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating the city's first homicides since October 2017.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the department said it received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 1100 block of Cedar Drive. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a 52-year old man who immediately surrendered. Officers then located the body of a 52-year-old woman in the driveway of the house.

The suspect told police where to find an additional victim. Officers then located a 49-year-old man in the side yard.

Police said both victims had gunshot wounds and were attended by Marble Falls Area EMS but they were both later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect remains in custody.

