Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide

Stephen Broderick is accused of killing his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week.

Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.

Officials said he was armed with a loaded pistol in his waistband.

Stephen Broderick has been held in the Travis County Jail without bail since his indictment because of previous violent charges.

His hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

