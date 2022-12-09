Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide

AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week.
Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
On the morning of April 18, 2021, police said Stephen Broderick shot and killed Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons in northwest Austin. He remained missing until he was arrested the following morning after officials received two 911 calls about a man walking along US 290 in Manor.
Officials said he was armed with a loaded pistol in his waistband.
Stephen Broderick has been held in the Travis County Jail without bail since his indictment because of previous violent charges.
His hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: