1 dead, 2 injured in South Congress Avenue shootings

The Austin Police Department said the victims were at two separate scenes.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after shootings on South Congress Avenue on Monday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened in the 5400 block of S. Congress Ave. around 8:45 p.m. According to the Austin Police Department, two victims were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

APD said a third victim was pronounced dead at the 7200 block of S. Congress Ave., about a mile-and-a-half south of the other scene.

No other information is available at this time.