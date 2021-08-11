Audit shows Austin was unprepared for February’s winter storms

The report says the City's lack of preparedness "led to a less effective and disorganized response."

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin city auditor says the City was unprepared for February 2021's winter storms.

A summary of the audit came out on Monday. It says the City did not have enough staff and supplies to respond to a severe winter storm. It also says recommendations that were made in the past were not followed.

The report says the City's lack of preparedness "led to a less effective and disorganized response."

“While City staff who responded worked diligently to respond to the disaster, these issues placed tremendous strain on the staff who were available to address the many challenges the City faced as the storm intensified and infrastructure failed,” the summary said.

The audit called out the City’s lack of effective communication with Austin residents in the days leading up to and during the winter storms, saying many residents were left without critical information that may have helped them stay safe.

By not focusing on equity in the City’s disaster planning and preparedness, the response did not effectively serve all residents, including people experiencing homelessness, seniors and other vulnerable populations, the audit said.

Wednesday’s recommendations will relate to revising disaster plans, increasing staff and emergency supplies on hand, as well as enhancing communication with the public. City Management has agreed with these recommendations, the summary said.

At least 210 Texans died in the storm, including 36 in the Austin area. Numerous Austin residents experienced periods without electricity for multiple days. Pipes across the city froze or burst leaving residents without water or struggling with flooding in their homes. Many Austinites had to leave their homes, travel in unsafe conditions and shelter in City-run warming centers and shelters or with friends and family.