One dead in auto-pedestrian crash on State Highway 71

ATCEMS said the incident happened at approximately 6:10 a.m. in the 23000 block of State Highway 71 in Spicewood.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — One adult has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning on State Highway 71, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). 

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, westbound lanes of the highway near the Pedernales River, were shut down due to the crash and traffic was being diverted onto Pace Bend Road. 

This is a developing story. We'll update with further information as it becomes available.

