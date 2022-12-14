San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids.
City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired.
It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school
Some residents say the curfew is "heavy-handed," but the police chief says it's about safety.
"Police officers do not need a curfew to be able to respond to crime; they need a crime," said Elle Cross of Mano Amiga San Marcos at Wednesday council meeting. "Simply existing in public spaces should not be a crime."
"give your officers this tool so that we can keep the main thing and turn this violent crime around," said Chief Stan Standridge.
City leaders say the curfew has led to 87 citations since 2017 and no complaints. The fine for violating it is $50.