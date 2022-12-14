San Marcos votes to reimplement curfew for kids under 17

City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The City of San Marcos is reinstating a curfew for kids.

City Council members there voted 5-2 to reimplement an ordinance that had recently expired.

It says kids under the age of 17 can't be out overnight. It also says that kids can't be out from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in an effort to keep kids from skipping school

Some residents say the curfew is "heavy-handed," but the police chief says it's about safety.

"Police officers do not need a curfew to be able to respond to crime; they need a crime," said Elle Cross of Mano Amiga San Marcos at Wednesday council meeting. "Simply existing in public spaces should not be a crime."

"give your officers this tool so that we can keep the main thing and turn this violent crime around," said Chief Stan Standridge.