Round Rock named 14th safest US city by SmartAsset

The study used metrics such as violent crime, property crime and vehicular mortality rates.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock is now one of the safest cites in America, according to a study from SmartAsset.

To develop its list, SmartAsset compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across the following metrics:

violent crime rates

property crime rates

vehicular mortality rates

drug poisoning mortality rates

percent of the population engaging in excessive drinking

SmartAsset reported that violent crime in the U.S. actually increased in 2022, with major cities recording an additional 5% increase in homicides

"The rise in violent crime underscores the importance of finding a safe place to call home," the company wrote. "Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset set out to identify and rank the safest cities in America."

The top 10 safest cities, according to SmartAsset, are:

1. Frisco, Texas

2. McKinney, Texas

3. Santa Clarita, California

4. Sunnyvale, California

5. Glendale, California

6. McAllen, Texas

7. Cary, North Carolina (tie)

7. Santa Clara, California (tie)

9. Plano, Texas

10. Torrance, California

Round Rock came in at No. 14 on the list. Meanwhile, a few other Texas also ranked, including Laredo, College Station and Brownsville.