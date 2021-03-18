Southbound I-35 lanes shut down due to fatal multi-vehicle crash near Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were shut down Thursday morning just north of the Round Rock Avenue bridge due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash, according to RRPD.
Police said traffic was being diverted to McNeil Drive. TxDOT said two southbound lanes of traffic were closed at exit 253 before RM 620 and traffic was backed up past Old Settlers Boulevard.
Officials advised travelers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
