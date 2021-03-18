Man killed in North Austin shooting, APD says

APD said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is "no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public."

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was killed in a shooting that happened in the early morning hours Thursday in North Austin, according to police.

The Austin Police Department (APD) told KVUE the shooting happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Oerti Lane in the Georgian Acres neighborhood area near Rundberg Lane. APD said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds and started CPR on him until medics arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later die, APD said.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting and do not have any information about a suspect at this time. APD said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is "no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the public."

The APD is asking for the public's assistance for any information leading to an arrest. For anyone with information, APD is asking you call the homicide tip line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 (TIPS). A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Homicide Briefing in north Austin by Ofc. Bullock. https://t.co/c1Qp65CwSb — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2021

This is a developing story.