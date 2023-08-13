Recovery efforts underway as boat runs aground in Lake Austin with 7 people involved

A teenager was missing following the incident, while four others were taken to local hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Recovery efforts are underway for a missing teenager after a boat ran aground on Lake Austin on Sunday evening, with seven people involved.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened in the 10600 block of River Terrace Circle around 6:11 p.m.

One teenager was missing, ATCEMS said. Rescue efforts were shifted to recovery mode around 7 p.m.

Several people were taken by Austin Fire Department Jet Skis to an ambulance exchange point.

As of 7:35 p.m., four people had been taken from the scene to the hospital – three by medics to St. David's South Austin Medical Center and another airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center by STAR Flight, with serious and potentially serious injuries. Two others refused treatment.

Four ambulances were on the scene, while two additional ambulances had been requested. Crews from the Austin Police Department Lake Patrol also responded to the scene.

ATCEMS said the area is remote with difficult access.

No other information is available.