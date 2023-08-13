One dead after boat, Jet Ski crash on Lake Travis

Another five people were taken to area hospitals after the incident.

POINT VENTURE, Texas — One person is dead and another five people are injured following a water rescue on Lake Travis on Sunday afternoon.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, several people were involved in a incident involving a boat and a Jet Ski around 2:53 p.m.

ATCEMS said CPR was conducted on one person involved, but that person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Three others were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, while a fifth person was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, the boat made its way to Captain Pete’s Boathouse at 18200 Lakepoint Cove.

No other information is available at this time.