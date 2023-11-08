Crews fight structure fire in Lago Vista Saturday

Lake Travis Fire Rescue sent crews to assist Travis County firefighters.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fire crews from across Travis County are battling a structure fire in Point Venture on Saturday afternoon.

According to Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR), smoke billowed from a large fire, causing LTFR to call in crews to assist with the backfill.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD), Lake Travis and Pflugerville Fire Department are all assisting in extinguishing the blaze. AFD said the fire was "fully involved" and had gone to a second alarm.

It is currently unclear what caused the fire.

AFD, Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville assisting Travis County ESD #1 with fully involved structure fire in Point Venture. Fire has gone to a 2nd Alarm. pic.twitter.com/xh9EKwdqwn — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) August 12, 2023