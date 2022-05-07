Lifelike 'child' robot helps train pediatric dentists

A new lifelike child robot is able to simulate signs of medical emergencies for dentists in training.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new 50-pound lifelike "child" robot is being used to train pediatric dentists.

Dr. Gary Cash is a dentist based in Austin who specializes in dental aesthetics and restorative dentistry. Dr. Cash has been in practice for 16 years, treating more than 16,000 patients – both for profit, and the community.

Cash said the robots are able to simulate signs of medical emergencies, allowing dental trainees to gain experience in knowing how to handle similar critical situations.

"This one is the next level. It actually will simulate medical conditions. The tongue moves the cheek, the water was able to spring out of the dental instruments. So it was very real life," said Cash.

The user is able to send signals to air cylinders installed within the robot's joints. It was co-developed by Japanese robotics startup Tmsuk and a local dental school.

The robot costs approximately $195,000.

Tmsuk hopes to develop it further so it can help people in other child care industries.