2021 Reggae Fest in Austin canceled despite vaccine ramp-up

The 2022 festival, however, is on for April 22 through April 24 at Auditorium Shores near Zilker Park.

AUSTIN, Texas — Reggae Fest in Austin typically happens at the end of April just weeks after SXSW. And even though COVID-19 vaccines are ramping up in Texas, the 2021 Reggae Festival is canceled.

The Austin Reggae Festival posted on its website that, "while the rollout of the COVID vaccine is promising, the speed and scale of this rollout is not fast enough for the 2021 Austin Reggae Festival to safely occur."

During the peak of the pandemic in 2020, the Reggae Festival was also canceled. The 2022 festival, however, is on for April 22 through April 24 at Auditorium Shores near Zilker Park.

The festival typically benefits the Central Texas Food Bank. In fact, the festival said that over the past 10 years, the festival has generated $1 million for the food bank.

So, festival organizers are asking would-be festival-goers to instead donate "your time, your treasure or your talent to the Central Texas Food Bank, which has taken on an even bigger role in feeding our community in light of the pandemic."

Donations can be made to the food bank here.