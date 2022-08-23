Recent rains not enough to significantly raise water levels at Jacob's Well

According to the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, water levels at Jacob's Well only increase a couple of tenths of an inch after Monday's rain.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — Water levels at a popular swimming hole did not go up much at all following Monday’s heavy rains.

According to the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, water levels at Jacob's Well only increase a couple of tenths of an inch.

David Baker, executive director of the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, said it's because the soil is so dry. He said they are going to have to see a lot more of these heavy rainfalls to make an impact.

"We need another 23 to 24 inches before the end of the year to get to our average, probably between 13 to 15 inches to catch up," said Baker.

Despite the low levels, Jacob's Well is still attracting people to come check it out. Angelica Candelaria drove nearly three hours from Port Lavaca.

"It is just, I don't know, it's calming. It is just beautiful," said Candelaria.

But she said she would really like to see it back to normal levels.

"I've only seen pictures and I hope to see it like that soon. I was hoping to see a little bit more," she said.

Because of the low water levels, swimming hasn't been allowed since July. Baker said the low levels are caused by the drought and groundwater pumping from homes in the area.

The lack of water flow at Jacob's Well has also impacted Blue Hole, which usually receives water downstream from Cypress Creek. It has also been closed for swimming due to high bacteria levels.

Baker and Candelaria are hoping to see the water levels rise again soon.

"The deficit that we are in we make up for it with even more rainfall, so hoping this trend can continue because it's a dire situation for this special place and you know so important to our community," Baker said.

Baker said in addition to the rainfall he encourages people living in the area to conserve water usage by reducing things like watering their lawn.

