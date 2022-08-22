Police searching for 17-year-old Michigan girl who went missing from North Austin hotel

Destiny Jackson Wallag’s family is originally from Michigan, police said, and were passing through Austin at the time of her disappearance.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Sunday morning.

Destiny Jackson Wallag was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 19, after disappearing from the Springhill Suites at 10936 Stonelake Blvd. in North Austin.

Wallag’s family is originally from Michigan, police said, and were passing through Austin at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 12:45 a.m. in the 16000 block of FM 1325, north of Wells Branch.

Wallag is described as a Black female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, with braided dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse hoodie, gray leggings and a black backpack.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.