Austinite musician Ray Benson to voice intersections on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A familiar voice for Austinites will be guiding pedestrians at some crosswalks across the city.

Ray Benson from Asleep at the Wheel will now be guiding pedestrians crossing at 18 different intersections across North Lamar Boulevard. The audio recordings at these intersections are meant to help guide those that are blind or visually impaired cross the street safely.

The most recent intersection with Benson's voice installed was Fifth and Sixth streets, which will bring the total of intersections featuring his voice to 10 between Sixth Street and Panther Trail on Lamar Boulevard.

In addition to those 10, Benson recorded eight messages for intersections that will have Accessible Pedestrian Signal (APS) messages. The APS signals will have crossing buttons that include a flat black button, braille markings and a yellow metal rectangular plate surrounding the button for easier access.

The APS intersections are still be deployed across Austin as a systemwide upgrade continues, according to the Austin Transportation Department (ATD).

Each of the 18 intersections will feature messages from the famous artist because officials with the City of Austin wanted residents to have a recognizable voice guiding them - and landed on the Austinite.

Benson moved to Austin 50 years ago this February and began growing his musical footprint in the Capital of the Lone Star State. According to the ATD, Benson used to live "just a couple blocks from where his voice now guides pedestrians at Sixth Street and Lamar Boulevard."