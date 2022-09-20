Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson to auction off band memorabilia in October

Benson said it was time for him to "clean house" and let others enjoy all the items he collected over time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Grammy-winning Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson is gearing up to sell five decades' worth of memories next month.

According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Benson has partnered with Burley Auction Group in New Braunfels to set up a live and online auction.

Benson is selling hundreds of items he has amassed over the band's 50 years of existence, including custom-made guitars, outfits and even the 1954 Studebaker he drove to Texas when he moved to the Lone Star State in the 1970s. Tapings from Austin City Limits and other occasions are also up grabs, along with a set of 13 Willie Nelson guitar picks.

According to the Statesman, Benson said it was time for him to "clean house" and let others enjoy all the items he collected over time.

“It’s time for me to part ways and allow these items to find a new home and bring nostalgia and happiness to others," he said.

Asleep at the Wheel will perform on Oct. 7 at ACL to help kick off the popular music festival. The band has played at nearly every ACL since it began in 2002.

