Police searching for driver accused of hitting and killing pedestrian in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a driver allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in North Austin before fleeing the scene on Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the 9400 block of Burnet Road, according to police and Austin-Travis County EMS.

An initial investigation shows the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, may have been hit twice by two different vehicles, one of which continued north on Burnet Road, police said. The other vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said the driver that fled the scene was in a red vehicle, but there is no other description at this time.

Road closures are in place, and motorists are asked to expect heavy delays and avoid the area if possible.

No other information is available at this time.