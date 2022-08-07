Professional cyclist remembers Austin murder victim Moriah 'Mo' Wilson

Professional cyclist Rose Grants speaks out about Wilson as her alleged murderer was recently extradited back to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Moriah “Mo” Wilson was a rising gravel and mountain biking racer who grew up in Vermont. The 25-year-old won a number of races.

"Strong engine, strongest climber I have witnessed racing against. If it came down to a pure climb, she could just ride away from me, no problem," said professional cyclist Rose Grant.

Grant is a 10-year veteran, a professional cyclist who competes in mountain biking and gravel racing. She was very impressed with Wilson's skills and the way she carried herself in cycling. The two got to know each other well during the 2021 race season.

"She was always a contender for the win. She was an up-and-coming athlete, super strong," said Grant.

While the two were competitors during races, they were also friends. Grant said Wilson had a great personality.

"She had a quiet confidence that attracted people. People just liked her, I liked her. She was humble," said Grant.

Grant said the cycling community is tight-knit, and Wilson will be greatly missed.

"Moriah’s loss is certainly a huge tragedy," said Grant

She said Wilson will always be remembered.

"She had a respectable integrity, and I want that to be associated with her name," she said.

Wilson was found shot to death in an East Austin home on May 11. Her alleged murderer, Kaitlin Armstrong, was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29 and brought back to Travis County a few days later.