Austin woman suspected of killing cyclist booked into Travis County Jail

Prior to being booked in Travis County, Kaitlin Armstrong was briefly booked in the Harris County Jail following her extradition from Costa Rica.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on July 3, when Kaitlin Armstrong was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, the Austin woman suspected of killing rising cycling star Moriah Wilson in May, has been booked into the Travis County Jail.

Armstrong was transferred to Travis County Tuesday afternoon from the Harris County Jail, where she had been booked since Sunday. She is facing charges of first-degree murder and theft of service in connection with Wilson's murder on May 11 in East Austin. She was booked at 2:32 p.m.

Armstrong, 34, was captured on June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, according to the U.S. Marshals. Officials had been trying to locate her for more than a month.

Investigators discovered that Armstrong had used a fraudulent passport to fly from the Newark International Airport to Costa Rica on May 18. A photo taken by Costa Rican authorities showed Armstrong cut her once-long hair and dyed it brown.

Investigators also found that she had been practicing yoga and signed up for classes using the same alias she used to book the flight to Costa Rica.

Following her capture, Armstrong was extradited to Houston, where she was booked into the Harris County Jail on July 3. Her bond was set at $3.5 million for the murder charge and $3,500 for the theft charge. If she had posted bond, she would have been required to surrender her passport, submit to GPS monitoring and follow an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

Here's a breakdown of everything we know about this case so far.

