Multiple prescribed burns planned in Wilbarger Creek area of Manor on Thursday, Friday

The burns are intended to reduce wildfire danger.

MANOR, Texas — Travis County Parks will conduct multiple prescribed burns in the Wilbarger Creek area of Manor on Thursday and Friday.

The agency said the six small burns, which will be located at 17009 Littig Road and 12043 Jones Road, will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will take approximately three to six hours to complete.

Travis County Parks said the burns are intended to reduce wildfire danger and improve the health of the ecosystem by removing invading shrubs, consuming dead vegetation and reducing exotic species.

The burns will be implemented with northerly winds, which will carry the smoke to the south, across ranches and residences between Parsons and Bitting School roads. The agency said residents in the area should expect smoke, which could be dense for short periods but will quickly disperse.

Smoke impacts are expected to be light and impacts will be limited to Littig Road and to a lesser extent Jones Road.

Travis County is under a burn ban through June 8. According to Travis County Parks, prescribed burn managers conduct prescribed burns during burn bans because conditions are "favorable for meeting established objectives."

