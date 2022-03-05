Report: Texas Parks and Wildlife to adopt more prescribed burn protocols after Rolling Pines fire in Bastrop County

The Rolling Pines fire started on Jan. 18 and burned through more than 800 acres before being declared 100% contained on Jan. 24.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will now implement new procedures for future prescribed burns after an independent review of the Rolling Pines fire in Bastrop County, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The review by a panel of independent experts looked at the preparation, planning and execution of the prescribed burn in addition to weather and windspeeds. It also looked a staff, equipment and safety resources.

According to the report, a prescribed burn requires low humidity for the fire to burn at a steady pace and winds of no less than 6 mph to move the fire across the designated area while pushing smoke away from urban areas.

The National Weather Service reported winds in the Austin area between 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph and a burn ban was not in effect for Bastrop County on Jan. 18, the day the fire started.

Park staff determined conditions were within parameters to proceed and ignited the fire at 10:30 a.m., per the report. An hour later, staff discovered the first fires outside of the designated area and tried to put them out, but more fires were found outside the area. The fire was considered to have escaped around 12:30 p.m.

That's when the Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments asked for help. The quick response likely prevented more extensive damage to neighboring property, according to the Statesman.

Maintenance staff sought to take advantage of the prescribed burn window and ignited a second burn area at the same time, but left fewer staff members to maintain the fire line, according to the Statesman. As a result, the panel recommended focusing on smaller burns.

Bulldozers will also now be required to be on the fireline with firefighters before a fire begins and vehicle operators will need to attend pre-fire safety briefings with the burn team, per the report.

The report also recommended taking into account local rainfall amounts and social moisture on top of the national standards for prescribed fires, which are already followed.

The Rolling Pines fire at Bastrop State Park burned through more than 800 acres of land and was declared 100% contained on Jan. 24, days after it started. It forced hundreds of families to evacuate their homes as a precaution, but they were allowed to return after a day. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, but officials believe it might have started with embers escaping the prescribed burn area.

To read the full report, visit the Austin American-Statesman website.

