Austin PD said Saturday night that officers were investigating a homicide that happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) said officers were investigating a homicide in North Austin on Saturday night.

APD tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that officers were investigating the incident that happened in the 1400 block of Blakeney Lane.

No other details were immediately shared by the department, but officials are expected to provide an update.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube