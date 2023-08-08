Evacuation lifted after fire sparks in Kyle

The Hays County Wildland Task Force was activated after a fire ignited in the Aztec Village neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

KYLE, Texas — Crews have lifted an evacuation order issued after a fire sparked in Kyle on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hays County Wildland Task Force was activated after the fire ignited in the Aztec Village neighborhood. Crews, along with air assets, responded to the area. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 90% contained and had burned 15 acres.

Around 50 structures were threatened, but all were saved.

Temporary shelters were set up at the Kyle Public Library at 550 Scott Street and at the First Baptist Church at 400 W. Center Street. The Krug Activity Center at 101 S. Burleson was also available when it opened at 4 p.m.

City of Kyle emergency crews battle fire Tuesday afternoon 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Due to an increase in fire activity and the potential for large fires, the Texas A&M Forest Service raised the state preparedness level to 4 on Monday. This means that there will be a "heavy commitment of state and local resources for long durations" according to the agency's preparedness levels.

This is a developing story.