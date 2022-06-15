City of Pflugerville reaches agreement for ambulance service

The City reached a two-year contract with Allegiance Mobile Health. The contract will begin in July.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council has partnered with a private company to provide emergency services in the area.

The two-year contract is with Allegiance Mobile Health. It will begin July 1 and replace Acadian Ambulance Service, whose contract with the City ends mid-July.

This decision comes after months of back-and-forth. Before selecting Allegiance as the emergency provider, the city was also negotiating with Travis County EMS.

However, the district wanted more than $2 million a year, and the City was only willing to pay $300,000 a year.

In a press release provided to KVUE by the city, they said this will come at no cost to the city:

"The contract with Allegiance, a Texas-based private ambulance provider, will come at no cost to the City of Pflugerville. In this contract, Allegiance has agreed to provide at a minimum, four Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) ambulances at all times, which are committed to arriving on scene for each emergency call within 7 minutes 59 seconds at least 90% of the time."

Council members said this agreement with private ambulance services isn't their long-term goal. However, it's a move that'll help them eventually transition to a city-run EMS program.

The contract with Allegiance is for two years. If either the city or Allegiance doesn't end it, it'll automatically renew for another year.

