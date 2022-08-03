City of Pflugerville moving forward with contract negotiations with Travis County ESD No. 2

The ESD had previously decided to withdraw ambulance services without additional funding from the City of Pflugerville.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville City Council on Tuesday voted to authorize the city manager to enter into contract negotiations for emergency medical services with Travis County ESD No. 2 following the recent termination of the City's contract with Acadian Ambulance Services.

Officials said the new contract, including service expectations, prices and when the transition will occur, will all come before the council at a future date.

The contract termination with Acadian was announced in March. The council's Public Safety Subcommittee and city staff then interviewed six public and private ambulance providers. However, the council was then recommended to contract with Travis County ESD No. 2, with the commitment to pursuing a long-term relationship for EMS.

“The best way for us to proceed that is not only in the best interests of our constituents – our taxpayers – but this organization, is to enter an agreement with Travis County ESD No. 2 while jointly pursuing a way to combine our resources and commit to providing quality and fiscally-responsible service to our residents as a united long-term public service provider,” said Councilmember Ceasar Ruiz, a member of the Public Safety Subcommittee.

Reasons for their recommendation to contract with ESD No. 2 included its quality of service, track record of patient care and "seamless" integration of systems. Councilmembers also discussed the need to continue to address ESD No. 2's funding and Pflugerville voters' opposition of an additional tax to fund EMS last November.

“Our only option for ambulance services without additional costs to Pflugerville residents is to use a private provider, but ultimately Travis County ESD No. 2 has established infrastructure, stellar staff and interagency relationships giving them a local advantage,” said Councilmember Kimberly Holiday, a member of the Public Safety Subcommittee. “I am proud of this council for addressing EMS care and making tough decisions for our residents.”

Moving forward with contract negotiations, City leadership has noted that effective communication structure and billing practices will be important topics to discuss.

The City has been discussing the provision EMS for about 1.5 years, following No. 2's decision to withdraw ambulance services without additional funding from the City of Pflugerville. For more information, click here.