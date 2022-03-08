Pflugerville City Council to consider ending contract with ambulance service

The potential termination comes just over three months after the contact with Acadian took effect on Jan. 1.

Details regarding the potential termination remain limited, but councilmembers are set to discuss the issue at their March 8 meeting.

The potential termination comes just over three months after the contact with Acadian took effect on Jan. 1. Acadian had been contracted to provide medical care for the area after Travis County ESD No. 2 withdrew its ambulances at the end of the year 2021.

The contract was originally for two years with the option to renew for two additional one-year terms. Under the contract, Acadian provides four ambulances in Pflugerville and the number could be increased to meet the eight-minute response time within the city and 10-minute response time in the extraterritorial jurisdiction.

During negotiations to bring a private ambulance service to the area, the City received pushback from some in the community. Critics at the time said the private service could overcharge residents and take advantage of those needing emergency care.

Acadian was contracted by the City following Travis County ESD No. 2's withdraw, saying it needed more funding to operate and after area voters rejected annexing part of the city into a new emergency services district. The proposition struck down by voters, Proposition A, would have allowed Travis County EDS 17 to provide ambulance services to ESD 2.

