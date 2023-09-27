Pflugerville police searching for woman missing since mid-August

Asma Amattul Al-Hadi is known to frequent the Austin and Pflugerville area, according to police.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman who has been missing since mid-August.

Police said 30-year-old Asma Amattul Al-Hadi is known to frequent the Austin and Pflugerville area and may be in need of medical attention.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about where Al-Hadi might be is asked to contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.