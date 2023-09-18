Round Rock police searching for woman missing since August

Police said 29-year-old Yara Perez was last seen around 11:50 p.m. leaving 4134 Felter Lane in southeast Austin with an unknown person.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since August.

Police said 29-year-old Yara Perez was last seen around 11:50 p.m. leaving Diva's Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane in southeast Austin with an unknown person.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top with a black and white skirt.

There are concerns for her welfare due to her unexplained disappearance, police say. She has not contacted her family or friends since the night of her disappearance.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Patrick Turck at 512-218-7048.