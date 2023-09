Graham James Freeman was last seen on Sept. 10.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Pflugerville police are looking for a missing teen boy.

The police department said 16-year-old Graham James Freeman was last seen on Sept. 10, in Pflugerville. He was wearing light-colored jeans, a gray tank top and black Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

Freeman is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about where Freeman might be is asked to call the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-990-6700.

