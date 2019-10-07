PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The above video is from a related story that aired in April 2019.

On Tuesday, the Pflugerville City Council approved an amended noise ordinance.

Effective immediately, the ordinance will reduce maximum noise levels; extend daytime hours on weekends; add a permitting process for music venues, special events and construction projects; and give police more discretion in enforcement.

Under the amended ordinance, the noise limit will be reduced from 85 decibels to 70 decibels during the day and 65 decibels at night in residential areas.

The ordinance changes daytime hours to Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to midnight. This adjustment restricts things like loud music outside of specific hours, with few exceptions. Allowable noises include emergency services, emergency work, aircraft, organized sporting events, school and city events, church bells and daytime use of lawn care equipment.

The ordinance also introduces a temporary permitting process for activities above the noise limit for special events and construction projects. Music venues can also apply for an annual permit provided they are at least 200 feet from residential areas.

All permits will be issued by the City of Pflugerville Development Services and must be requested 10 business days prior to an event.

