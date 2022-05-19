x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person dies after being struck by train near Downtown Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS did not know which railroad provider was involved.
Credit: John Gusky

AUSTIN, Texas — An individual is dead after they were struck by a train near Downtown Austin early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. that medics responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at 1003 W. Third Street.. An adult was declared dead at the scene.

ATCEMS did not know which railroad provider was involved.

No additional information is available at this time.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man hospitalized after shootout with law enforcement officers in Round Rock

Austin drops out of top 10 on U.S. News' list of best places to live

Several Central Texas school districts announce pay increases for teachers, Austin ISD to decide next month

Williamson County commissioners approve increase in homestead property tax exemptions

 

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas ISD names Stephanie Elizalde as lone finalist for superintendent