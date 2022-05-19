Person dies after being struck by train near Downtown Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS did not know which railroad provider was involved.

AUSTIN, Texas — An individual is dead after they were struck by a train near Downtown Austin early Thursday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. that medics responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at 1003 W. Third Street.. An adult was declared dead at the scene.

ATCEMS did not know which railroad provider was involved.

#ATXTrafficFatality LATE FINAL Train vs Pedestrian incident at 1003 W 3rd St (00:45). #ATCEMSMedics responded to a Train vs Pedestrian collision & obtained a Deceased on Scene pronouncement of an adult patient. Unknown which railroad provider was involved. No other info available pic.twitter.com/pfBeQyK8lA — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 19, 2022

No additional information is available at this time.

