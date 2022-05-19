Person dies after being struck by train near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An individual is dead after they were struck by a train near Downtown Austin early Thursday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted just before 3 a.m. that medics responded to a collision between a train and a pedestrian at 1003 W. Third Street.. An adult was declared dead at the scene.
ATCEMS did not know which railroad provider was involved.
No additional information is available at this time.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Several Central Texas school districts announce pay increases for teachers, Austin ISD to decide next month