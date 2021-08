Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened on Airport Boulevard just west of Interstate 35 around 5:30 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers can expect traffic delays on Sunday morning after an adult pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Central Austin.

First responders performed CPR but were unable to save the person's life.