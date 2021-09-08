They say 63% of the ICU patients at LBJ have COVID-19; Ben Taub's ICU is at 95% capacity and 27 percent of its ICU patients are being treated for COVID-19.

LBJ is adding several tents for its COVID-19 overflow patients but they don't have the staff available to operate them yet.

Air 11 spotted the first of these tents Monday morning outside the hospital. A Harris Health System official says the tent went up two days ago.

The latest COVID-19 wave in Houston is causing a strain on the Harris Health System, according a report from KHOU 11 reporter Anayeli Ruiz.

LBJ's CEO said too many people are in the ER and there’s not enough personnel to help deal with the increase in ER patients and COVID patients.

"We are not talking about a crisis a week 10 days, 14 days from now. We are in a crisis mode today," President and CEO of Harris Health System Esmaeil Porsa said last week.

"In my LBJ hospital, more than 50% of the ICU patients are now COVID positive, which is a huge burden," Porsa said.

Ben Taub, the other county hospital, reports its ICU is at 95% capacity with 27% of the patients diagnosed with COVID.

Yesterday, Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee called on Gov. Abbott to get more nurses to the area.

The congresswoman says the governor has to make the request for nurses to FEMA. She the only request FEMA has from Texas is for five mortuary trailers.

Last year, the state sent 140 nurses to help with the pandemic. Right now, the state has sent none.

To help, they have shifted some workers around and closed two clinics, Vallbona Health Center and Squatty Lyons Health Center. The staff from these two clinics are being transferred to help the two hospitals.

Harris Health System has also stopped all elective surgeries at both Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson hospitals to mediate the surge in COVID-19 patients.

"We are reviewing all hospital surgical cases to determine acuity and urgency. Urgent and emergent surgeries are being performed," hospital officials said.

Houston Methodist and St. Luke's Health System are also postponing elective surgeries.