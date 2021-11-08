Hays County judge issues mask mandate for local schools

"Personal responsibility, undefined, as a disaster response strategy for an infectious disease pandemic is not working," said Judge Ruben Becerra.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a mask mandate for Hays County schools on Friday night, joining a growing list of localities and school districts defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order against requiring masks.

The mask requirements will go into effect starting midnight on Sunday, Becerra said.

“We are experiencing a health crisis emergency with rising hospitalizations and limited bed space,” Becerra said in a statement. “I am concerned about the health and safety of our children and our hardworking faculty and staff members in our ISDs and hospitals. This order is intended to slow down community spread of the COVID-19 virus and free up hospital space. Personal responsibility, undefined, as a disaster response strategy for an infectious disease pandemic is not working.”

Mask Mandate for Hays County Schools goes into effect tonight at midnight. pic.twitter.com/wGxYH3bdeU — Judge Ruben Becerra (@rubenbecerrasr) August 14, 2021

The county judge said the highly contagious delta variant, a spike in hospital admissions and the fact children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine led to his decision to issue the order.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends schools maintain masking rules for the fall.

Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are fighting back against mask rules issued for the upcoming school year, including orders from Austin ISD and Travis County, asking the courts to strike down the local orders.

“The path forward relies on personal responsibility – not government mandates,” Abbott said.

Earlier this week, Abbott and Paxton filed a mandamus petition in the Fifth Court of Appeals to strike down the ruling of Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who ruled local leaders could require masks.

A Travis County judge on Friday, Aug. 13, granted a temporary restraining order against the governor’s executive order, allowing local mask mandates to proceed for now.

Meanwhile, an appeals court in San Antonio rejected Abbott’s appeal to stop a Bexar County public school mask mandate. An appeals court in Dallas also sided with local orders requiring masks.

Abbott and Paxton will likely appeal the decisions before bringing it to the Texas Supreme Court.

“This isn’t the first time we have dealt with activist characters. It’s deja vu all over again,” Paxton said. “Attention-grabbing judges and mayors have defied executive orders before, when the pandemic first started, and the courts ruled on our side – the law. I’m confident the outcomes to any suits will side with liberty and individual choice, not mandates and government overreach.”

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter backing local school districts who issue mask mandates.