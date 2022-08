Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on the MoPac Expressway ramp near Parmer Lane just after 2 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said when medics arrived at the scene, one person was pinned inside of a vehicle.

They got the person out of the car alive, but said they were badly injured.

The person was declared a trauma alert and rushed to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.