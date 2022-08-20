Austin Pride festival, parade expected to bring thousands to downtown

This is the first time the events return since 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — The annual Austin Pride celebration is underway in Downtown Austin.

The 30th annual event returns in 2022 for the first time since 2019, after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined events are expected to attract more than 400,000 people.

It's an all-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, complete with vendors, performances, food, drinks and more. The Pride Festival will be held at Fiesta Gardens, at 2101 Jesse Segovia St., from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Tickets will be available at the gates. They are $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 7 to 17 and free for kids 6 and under.

Once the festival wraps up, the parade will kick off at 8 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol. Parade participants will march down Congress Avenue and end at the bridge. The parade is free to attend.

Public parking is limited, so Austin Pride recommends attendees carpool and take advantage of public transportation and hike-and-bike trails in the area. For more information about parking and transportation, click here.

Can't make it to the big festival or parade? KVUE will be livestreaming the parade starting at 8 p.m. You can watch it right here and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

There are plenty of other Pride celebrations happening around the city this weekend. Check those events out here.

Take a look at the parade route:

