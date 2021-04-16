x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Austin

An adult was pronounced deceased on scene.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after an incident involving a train in Downtown Austin on Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department officials responded around 9:10 p.m. for initial reports that a person was under a train after being struck at West Third and Baylor Street, near an Amtrak station. 

A Union Pacific train was also seen parked on scene. Amtrak has confirmed their trains were not involved.

Medics reported at 9:23 p.m. that an adult was pronounced deceased on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Seven people arrested as part of Hays County operation targeting sexual exploitation of minors

Texas House passes permitless handgun carry bill

Lake Travis ISD School Board candidate given assault citation after mask confrontation at store