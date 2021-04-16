One dead after being struck by train in Downtown Austin

An adult was pronounced deceased on scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after an incident involving a train in Downtown Austin on Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department officials responded around 9:10 p.m. for initial reports that a person was under a train after being struck at West Third and Baylor Street, near an Amtrak station.

A Union Pacific train was also seen parked on scene. Amtrak has confirmed their trains were not involved.

Medics reported at 9:23 p.m. that an adult was pronounced deceased on scene.

No further information was immediately available.