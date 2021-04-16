Seven people arrested as part of Hays County operation targeting sexual exploitation of minors

Seven people were arrested after allegedly arranging to meet a person they believed was a 15-year-old girl.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Seven people were arrested this month as part of a Hays County operation targeting people trying to sexually exploit and victimize minors for a fee.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, officers posed as girls under the age of 18 and began to communicate with suspects through various websites known to be used to solicit sexual acts.

On April 1 and April 2, the following people were arrested after allegedly arranging to meet a person they believed was a 15-year-old girl. They have been charged with prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18, a second-degree felony:

Efrain Ramirez Ramirez, 39, of Kilgore

Todd Matthew Strine, 46, of New Braunfels

Abel Barcenas Suarez, 33, of New Braunfels

Fabian Jefferson, 50, of Kyle

Ricardo Costilla Jr., 24, of Austin

Richard Guerrero Morales, 52, of San Marcos

Jacob Hiley Pell, 18, of Cedar Park

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the operation highlights the partnership between local and state law enforcement working together to combat human trafficking.