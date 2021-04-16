Seven people arrested as part of Hays County operation targeting sexual exploitation of minors

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Seven people were arrested this month as part of a Hays County operation targeting people trying to sexually exploit and victimize minors for a fee.
According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, officers posed as girls under the age of 18 and began to communicate with suspects through various websites known to be used to solicit sexual acts.
Agencies involved in the operation included the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol Division, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.
On April 1 and April 2, the following people were arrested after allegedly arranging to meet a person they believed was a 15-year-old girl. They have been charged with prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18, a second-degree felony:
- Efrain Ramirez Ramirez, 39, of Kilgore
- Todd Matthew Strine, 46, of New Braunfels
- Abel Barcenas Suarez, 33, of New Braunfels
- Fabian Jefferson, 50, of Kyle
- Ricardo Costilla Jr., 24, of Austin
- Richard Guerrero Morales, 52, of San Marcos
- Jacob Hiley Pell, 18, of Cedar Park
The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the operation highlights the partnership between local and state law enforcement working together to combat human trafficking.
