The Duke and Duchess of Susses are celebrating their first Father's Day. The couple released a new photo of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to celebrate the occasion.

The couple posted the photo on their official Instagram page. Baby Archie is seen holding on to his father's finger.

"Wishing a very special first Father's Day to the Duke of Sussex," the post read.

Baby Archie is seventh in line for the throne of England, after his father.

Harry's brother, Prince William, also shared a photo of his youngest son, Prince Louis. William, the Duke of Cambridge, has two other children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Last month Meghan Markle shared a photo of baby Archie's feet to celebrate her first Mother's Day.