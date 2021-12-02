Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested at Austin hotel

The suspect, a member of the Aryan Circle, was previously arrested after a SWAT standoff in Spicewood.

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect placed on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list was arrested Monday at an Austin-area hotel.

According to the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Marshall Willard Brown, 45, was arrested at a hotel on the 12400 block of Research Boulevard. He was sought on two felony warrants from June 2020.

Brown was wanted on two bond revocations and was originally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with the Burnet County Sheriff's Office. Officials noted that Brown was a known member of the Aryan Circle gang organization and was to be considered armed and dangerous.

The same task force arrested Brown in December 2019 after a SWAT standoff in Spicewood.

During their investigation, the task force learned Brown was possibly at an Austin hotel. Officials confirmed this information using surveillance and eventually arrested him in the parking lot without incident.

Brown was taken to the Travis County Jail where he will await extradition.