Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course.

This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023.

Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside that gas station just after 11 p.m.

First responders found the man inside a car with gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but the man died on the scene about 25 minutes later.

Investigators are talking to a person of interest but say this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the APD Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588

No other information is available at this time.