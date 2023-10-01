Man shot, dies in Northeast Austin

APD stated that officers were able to gather information regarding the suspect and got in contact them over the phone.

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in Northeast Austin has left one person dead Tuesday morning.

At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a were called out to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s that had been shot.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were also on scene and performed life-saving measures on the man, but he later died on the scene.

APD stated that officers were able to gather information regarding the suspect and got in contact them over the phone. Officers believe that the suspect knew the victim, and is currently in police custody.

South Meadows Drive is expected to be closed for the next few hours pending on investigation.

This is the third homicide of the year, according to APD, but investigators do not believe that this event is a threat to the public.

Residents with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to call the APD Crime Stoppers line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

APD PIO is on scene of a suspicious death in the 1400 blk of S Meadows. Press briefing will be at 610am at Parkfield Dr/S Meadows. -PIO91 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 10, 2023