Husband arrested for wife's murder in Central-East Austin

Police said the woman was found with a gunshot wound at a home on Colgate Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested this week after he allegedly shot his wife in the head at a home in Central-East Austin this week.

According to the Austin Police Department, Muriel Easley, 72, was found dead inside a home on Colgate Lane after they received an emergency call about a deceased female around 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Police said suspect Willie Easley, 77, was also home at the time. Citing "details in the investigation," police said they believe the man shot his wife. He has been charged with murder and remains in the Travis County Jail.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call APD's Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin's fifth homicide of 2023.