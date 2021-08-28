Missing southwest Austin man last seen Friday morning

James Vargas, 85, has medical and mental conditions, and there are concerns for his welfare.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

James Vargas, 85, was last seen at his home in the 6000 block of Abilene Trail in southwest Austin on Friday morning around 6:30 a.m. That's just west of MoPac Expressway and Convict Hill Road.

There are concerns for his welfare due to his age and medical and mental conditions, police say.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an olive-colored army fleece shirt and blue jeans.

Vargas was driving a white 2011 Toyota Yaris hatchback sedan with California plate 6SPW780.

If you have seen Vargas or know where he might be, call police.