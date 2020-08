The incident happened at the 5700 block of Manor Road around 7:30 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting in East Austin on Saturday evening.

The incident happened at the 5700 block of Manor Road around 7:30 p.m., according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the AIR1 helicopter was assisting with the search for suspects.

No further information is available at this time.