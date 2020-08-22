Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 22.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 22 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 567,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 567,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 11,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 25,500 cases have been reported and at least 353 people have died. At least 24,200 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,200 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 45 people have died. At least 2,780 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 7,600 cases have been reported in the county and at least 112 people have died. More than 7,000 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Aug. 21 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at Del Valle High School at 5201 Ross Road. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. When you arrive, pop the trunk of your car and volunteers will load the boxes for you.

The food bank also announced it is extending its summer kids' meal program. On Thursday, Aug. 27, families can get free meal packs for kids 18 years old and younger. The distributions begin at 8 a.m. at the East Communities YMCA and 9 a.m. at the North Austin YMCA.