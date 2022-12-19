Man found guilty in 2020 Austin murder

The shooting happened in August of 2020 on Janes Ranch Road.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of murder in link to a 2020 shooting in southeast Austin has been declared guilty.

A Travis County jury convicted Michael Ruscoe, 39, on Friday, Dec. 16. Jury selection for the trial began on Dec. 12 and testimony began a day later.

Ruscoe was indicted for the murder of Derrick Ray Amoriko, 51, on April 28, 2021. An arrest warrant was issued after the indictment and Ruscoe was later arrested at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

“Our office is committed to holding people who commit acts of violence accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “We hope this verdict brings closure and peace to the victim’s family.”

Amoriko was found dead on Aug. 26, 2020, around 2:40 p.m. after police received reports of a shooting at the 6600 block of Janes Ranch Road.

At the time of the incident, police reported that gunfire was exchanged between two men. One of them was fatally injured and the other was taken to the hospital. It appeared that both men knew each other.